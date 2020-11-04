Governor Pritzker Urges Local Leaders To Follow COVID-19 Mitigations Statewide
FILE - In this May 22, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media, from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill., in front of a painting painting depicting a political debate in Charleston, Ill., on Sept. 18, 1858 between Stephen A. Douglas and Abraham Lincoln. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool File)/The State Journal-Register via AP)
There’s word that some restaurants and bars in Illinois are planning to continue to stay fully open despite mitigations that don’t allow indoor dining. Governor JB Pritzker says local leaders and law enforcement must take this issue seriously. COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the increase statewide. The latest daily death toll is 68 lives lost to the virus.