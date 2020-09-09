Governor Pritzker Warns Of Government Layoffs Without Bailout
Illinois’ governor says state and local government workers could lose their jobs without a federal bailout. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday predicted that first responders and social service providers would feel the brunt of the coming economic impact of the coronavirus. Pritzker is pushing for a federal bailout for Illinois, but many Republicans on Capitol Hill say that looks very unlikely. The governor is not saying how much money state and local governments want, or just how short they will be here in Illinois.