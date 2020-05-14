      Breaking News
Governor Pritzker Warns Officials Okaying Reopenings In Defiance Of State Plan

May 14, 2020 @ 2:43pm

Governor J.B. Pritzker is warning officials in areas that are reopening businesses in defiance of the Restore Illinois plan.  Pritzker said yesterday that elected officials shouldn’t do what is easy, but what is right.  He also warned businesses that there will be consequences for ignoring health guidelines and reopening before the state sanctions the move.  The governor threatened to pull licenses, withhold FEMA funds, and initiate action by local and state law enforcement in areas where the state order is being violated.

