      Breaking News
Governor Proposing Boost For Workers Caring For Adults With Disabilities

May 5, 2021 @ 11:30am
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office is proposing a pay increase for workers caring for adults with disabilities. The governor’s administration wants to increase state spending and combine it with federal matching funds to raise the workers’ pay by a dollar an hour. The matching funds would come from money received through the American Rescue Plan. Direct support professionals caring for children with disabilities would not be included in the pay raise.

