Governor Signs Pension Consolidation Plan

Dec 19, 2019 @ 12:02pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

There are now just two pension plans for police officers and firefighters outside of the city of Chicago. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday signed a new law that consolidates 650 downstate and suburban pension plans into two. One for police, and the other for firefighters. The governor says combining the pension plans will allow for better management and hopefully better returns. He also says the move should save local towns and cities some money.

