Governor To Hold Virtual State Of The State, Budget Address
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Governor J.B. Pritzker is set to hold a virtual State of the State and Budget Address. The address will happen tomorrow, and state Republicans are asking the governor to be transparent with his policy notes and budget numbers. Republicans also say the governor has a constitutional duty to propose and balance the state’s budget. Pritzker has already announced 700-million dollars in spending cuts for state agencies. House Republican leader Jim Durbin says they haven’s seen the proposed cuts yet.