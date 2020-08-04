Governor Warns Of Deep Cuts Without Federal Help
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says if the state doesn’t get billions of dollars from Washington DC, the budget ax will fall. The governor yesterday warned of deep cuts if Congress does not approve a federal bailout. Illinois lawmakers approved a budget in May that relies on four-and-a-half billion-dollars from Washington. The Democrats who run the legislature hoped to use bail-out money to pay back that borrowing. President Trump’s administration last week said it will not bail-out states like Illinois because they were mismanaged before the coronavirus pandemic.