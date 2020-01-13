Grammy Award Winning Bands Coming to Joliet
A couple country icons are coming to the Joliet later this year. The Rialto Square Theatre has announced that The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band will be bringing their “Fire on the Mountain” tour to the jewel of Joliet on Friday September 11th at 7:30 p.m. The tour title is a nod to The Marshall Tucker Band’s 1978 hit song, “Fire on the Mountain,” as well as The Charlie Daniels Band’s 1974 platinum-selling album of the same name. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday January 17th at 10:00 a.m.