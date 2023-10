The City of Crest Hill is inviting the public to attend a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new City Center Complex. Join Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman and the Crest Hill City Council on Saturday, October 21st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The new City Center Complex is located at 20600 City Center Boulevard.

Light refreshments will be served.