      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Grand Prairie Teachers Visit Students While Following Social Distancing

Mar 23, 2020 @ 12:14pm

With the coronavirus changing our daily lives, local teachers in Will County are visiting their students while still adhering to social distancing. A group of teachers from Grand Prairie Elementary School in Joliet have been driving around in caravans while honking their horns and waving to the students as they pass by their homes. Schools in Illinois will reopen at the earliest on April 8th according to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. Grand Prairie Elementary School is a Plainfield District 202 school.

 

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law