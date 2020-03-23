Grand Prairie Teachers Visit Students While Following Social Distancing
With the coronavirus changing our daily lives, local teachers in Will County are visiting their students while still adhering to social distancing. A group of teachers from Grand Prairie Elementary School in Joliet have been driving around in caravans while honking their horns and waving to the students as they pass by their homes. Schools in Illinois will reopen at the earliest on April 8th according to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. Grand Prairie Elementary School is a Plainfield District 202 school.