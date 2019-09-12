      Weather Alert

Grand Re-Opening Of Wedgewood Golf Course

Sep 12, 2019 @ 7:32am
Wedgewood Golf Course/rs

Wedgewood Golf Course is open for all 18 holes of golf. Today marks the grand re-opening after the back 9 holes were closed for most of the season. Wedgewood Golf Course opened in 1970 and underwent the first renovation since it opened. There are five new holes or renovated holes. There is a new irrigation system. The renovation was made after the Joliet Park District sold a corner of the golf course at Caton Farm Road and Route 59 to an auto dealership. Those funds were used for the renovation. WJOL broadcasting live today from Wedgewood. Today, you can play for $30 with a cart.

