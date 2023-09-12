Grandparents Day Event In Romeoville On Wednesday, September 13th

As part of her efforts to recognize older adults and provide them with the resources they deserve, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is partnering with Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, state Rep. Dee Avelar, Senior Services of Will County, and the Village of Romeoville to host a Grandparents Day Event. Attendees will be able to enjoy activities such as bingo and mahjong while also meeting with local leaders and community organizations, such as the Senior Services of Will County, to learn more about the programs and resources available to help older adults.

“With their many contributions to our community, it is important that we are all doing our part to say our thanks to the older adults in our lives,” said Manley. “I would like to thank all those

partnering with me for their continued efforts to help provide support to our seniors. Ensuring that older adults in our community have the resources they need to live comfortably is critical,

and I will continue to work to ensure that the needs of seniors are being met.”

The free event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 9-11 a.m. at the Romeoville Athletic and Event Center located at 55 Phelps Ave. Seating is limited. Residents can call 815-723-9713 to register.