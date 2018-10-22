Graupel Weather this Weekend October 20th

EDGEWATER, CO - MAY 08: Golf ball and larger sized hail stones that fell in Edgewater, Colorado causing damage to cars, homes and businesses on May 8, 2017. (Photo by Seth McConnell/The Denver Post)

Wind gusts of 45 to 65 mph were observed across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. The strongest winds were associated with fast moving snow squalls. Multiple instances of wind damage occurred, including large trees and tree limbs and power lines downed, with isolated minor structural damage also reported. The high winds caused fairly widespread power outages, with about 80,000 customers without power in northern Illinois at its peak according to ComEd.

The peak wind gusts at both Chicago O’Hare and Rockford were 61 mph, which were the strongest wind gusts observed at automated observation sites. At coastal platforms, the strongest observed wind gust was 65 mph at the Michigan City C-Man Station.

Numerous snow showers, at times mixed with graupel and rain, moved over northern Illinois and northwest Indiana during the early to mid afternoon hours. These were what we call convective showers, in that they were formed by similar processes to convection…or thunderstorms. Thus they produced brief but heavy snowfall rates.