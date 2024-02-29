Green Sludge In Rockdale: EPA In Contact With the Village

Dead fish and green sludge found by resident in Rockdale in the I&M canal

A Joliet resident who owns land near Rockdale couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw dead fish and green sludge in the I&M Canal. Wally tells WJOL he witnessed septic tank companies and portable restroom trucks dumping waste into the sewer system. The location is at a dead end road and when he questioned the company he was essentially told to mind his own business.

He went to the Village of Rockdale and told by the clerk that they don’t speak with people who are upset.

Wally also reached out to the IDNR and EPA.

Meanwhile, WJOL reached out to the Mayor of Rockdale Sam Wyke says the Village is consulting with their attorney. WJOL has learned that the EPA has been in contact with Rockdale.