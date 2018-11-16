Gregg Braun named Interim Head Baseball Coach at Joliet Junior College

Joliet Junior College has announced that Associate Head Baseball Coach Gregg Braun has been named Interim Head Baseball Coach. Braun will take over the program when Hall of Fame Head Baseball Coach, Wayne L. King, Jr., retires after his 33rd and final season this spring. Braun is now in his 11th season under the guidance of King and 10th year as a Student-Athlete Retention Specialist on campus. During his tenure, the Wolves won the national championship in 2012 and were national runner-up in the 2015 season. Braun played baseball and football player at Providence Catholic High School and went on to play football at Butler University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication Arts degree. Gregg and his wife Kate reside in Shorewood with their son Grayson.