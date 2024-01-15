1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Ground Collision Of Two Boeing Planes In Chicago Sparks FAA Investigation

January 15, 2024 2:48PM CST
FILE - A passenger walks with luggage past holiday decorations at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Dec. 24, 2022, in Chicago. A plane taxiing for departure clipped another aircraft at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Sunday evening, Jan. 14, 2024, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday, Jan. 15. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — A plane taxiing for departure clipped another aircraft at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Sunday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

No injuries were reported, both planes were of Boeing design, and the FAA will investigate the incident.

The left wing tip of Flight 11 from All Nippon Airways, a Japanese airline, struck the rear of Delta Air Lines Flight 2122 on Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

Boeing is facing increasing scrutiny following mechanical failures and the subsequent grounding last week of its Boeing 737 Max 9 model — a different model than the planes involved in Sunday’s collision.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident on Sunday and whether it was related to a manufacturing flaw.

