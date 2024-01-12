1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Ground Stop At O’Hare

January 12, 2024 7:46AM CST
Share
Ground Stop At O’Hare
Snow/md

Winter weather is causing major headaches at airports today. Around 14-hundred flights within, into or the United States have been canceled so far today according to Flight Aware. Chicago airports have been severely impacted. A total of more than 700 flights total have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport. A ground stop was issued through 7:00 a.m. local time at O’Hare as a major winter storm slammed the city.

 

Popular Posts

1

Owner Will Be Responsible For Cost Of Clean-Up
2

Significant Winter Storm With Up to 12 Inches Of Snow Possible In Will County
3

Bolingbrook Armed Robbery At Best Buy
4

After Wildly Successful Debut At The Rose Bowl Parade, Gemini Giant's Fate In Jeopardy
5

Shorewood Couple Recovers Unclaimed Property through Illinois Treasurers Office

Recent Posts