Ground Stop At O’Hare

Winter weather is causing major headaches at airports today. Around 14-hundred flights within, into or the United States have been canceled so far today according to Flight Aware. Chicago airports have been severely impacted. A total of more than 700 flights total have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport. A ground stop was issued through 7:00 a.m. local time at O’Hare as a major winter storm slammed the city.