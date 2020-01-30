Gruesome Discovery At Crest Hill Burger King

      Breaking News
Jan 30, 2020 @ 9:02am
A gruesome discovery for workers at a local fast food restaurant. Crest Hill Police were called to the Burger King on Larkin Avenue at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29th. Workers found that the men’s bathroom was locked and they pried it open and made a sad discovery. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark tells WJOL a man who is approximately 35 years old was found deceased in the bathroom. There was obvious drug equipment with the male according to Chief Clark. No foul play is suspected.

No word on how long the man was locked in the bathroom. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy is pending. Burger King was closed last night for several hours and has since reopened.

