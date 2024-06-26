1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Grundy County Coroner’s Office To Reveal ID Of 1976 Homicide Victim

June 26, 2024 8:16AM CDT
The Grundy County Coroner’s Office will reveal the identity of a homicide victim from 1976 tomorrow. The body of an African-American-female was discovered in a ditch alongside U.S. Route 6 near Holderman Hill in unincorporated Seneca in October 1976. The victim had been shot in the head and discarded in this rural area. The victim was eventually buried in an unmarked grave at the Braceville-Gardner Cemetery in Braceville, Illinois. She remained there until investigators exhumed her remains in 2018.

