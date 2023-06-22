Grundy County Sheriff Doesn’t Want To Jeopardize Homicide Investigation Into Manhattan Man’s Death

Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley tells WJOL that his department is diligently working on the case of 47 year old Anthony Fehrenbacher. The Manhattan mas was reported missing June 1st but last seen by his family May 26th. His body was found June 10th floating in a lake at the CECO recreation club near Coal City.

Briley says he can’t go into any details as he doesn’t want to jeopardize the investigation. The case is being investigated as a homicide to rule out foul play.

Fehrenbacher’s car was found in his garage and there was no foul play or forced entry at his home. Investigators are trying to piece together how he got to the recreation club. Grundy County Coroner, John Callahan reporting the cause of death as drowning but the manner of death is yet to be determined.

Searches were conducted shortly after his disappearance by his family and friends. WJOL has learned he gained access to the CECO recreation club but it’s unclear how many days he had been there before his body was discovered in the lake. His body was found June 10th. He was reported missing on June 1st but last seen by family on May 26th.

It’s believed his connection to CECO is through family members who belong to the recreation club and that may have been how he gained access to the club.