Grundy County Sheriff Narrow Victory By Monica DeSantis | Nov 7, 2018 @ 6:44 AM (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski) Grundy County Sheriff’s race narrowly elects republican Ken Briley with 50.49 percent of the vote. Incumbent Democrat Kevin Callahan getting 49.51 percent. Results are unofficial. Briley from Minooka leads by 189 votes. grundySheriff SHARE RELATED CONTENT Will County Board Flips To Democrats BREAKING: Election 2018 Results Will Co. Sheriff Re-Elected Pritzker Takes Illinois Governor Man Dies After Car Crashes Into New Lenox Retention Pond Crest Hill Police Canvassing Area Following Homicide