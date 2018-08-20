Grundy County Wins Back-to-Back County Cup Honors At Route 66

Left to Right: Tracey Steffes, John Severson, Chris Balkema, Jason Helland, Missy Moorman Schumacher, Larry Walsh, Larry Walsh Jr., Bob O’Dekirk, Greg Blaskey and Brian Benton. Photo Terry McGraw

For the second consecutive year, Grundy County won the Will County vs. Grundy County Grudge Match at the D’Arcy Buick GMC Route 66 Classic. Competitors were equipped with equally-prepared vehicles provided by D’Arcy Buick GMC.

The D’Arcy Buick GMC Route 66 Classic, which pays homage to the early days of drag racing and hot rod culture, pitted dignitaries from Will and Grundy Counties in straight-up match races to benefit charity for the third consecutive year.

The first of five races saw Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk edge out first-time Grudge Match racer and Mayor of Channahon Missy Moorman Schumacher, giving Will County the 1-0 lead. Grundy County States Attorney Jason Helland bounced back to defeat Illinois State Representative Larry Walsh Jr., knotting the score at 1-1.

Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes followed suit by dropping Joliet Deputy Fire Chief Greg Blaskey, granting Will County the lead with two races to go. Grundy County Executive Chris Balkema defeated Will County Executive Larry Walsh to clinch the County Cup. Morris Police Chief John Severson rounded out the Grundy County dominance with a win over Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton.

Results

Mayor of Joliet Mayor O’Dekirk (Miracle League of Joliet) def. Mayor of Channahon Missy Moorman Schumacher (Will County Children’s Advocacy Center)

Grundy County States Attorney Jason Helland (Grundy Three Rivers Habitat for Humanity) def. Illinois State Representative Larry Walsh Jr. (Senior Services Center of Will County)

Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes (Team Make A Difference) def. Joliet Deputy Fire Chief Greg Blaskey (Muscular Dystrophy Association)

Grundy County Executive Chris Balkema (Grundy County Community Foundation) def. Will County Executive Larry Walsh (United Way of Will County)

Morris Police Chief John Severson (Morris Police Benevolent Society) def. Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton (Easter Seals Joliet Region)