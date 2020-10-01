      Breaking News
Guidance Issued For Trick-or-Treating

Oct 1, 2020 @ 5:31am
This 2017 photo released by Charles Fremont shows a home decorated for Halloween in Webster Groves, Mo. On a typical Halloween in the St. Louis suburb, neighbors go all out to decorate their houses and yards with spooky skeletons, tombstones and jack-o'-lanterns as up to 1,000 people pack the blocked-off street to carry on an old tradition: Tell a joke, get a treat. This Halloween is going to be vastly different for many. Parents and governments are weighing whether door-to-door trick-or-treating can safely happen. (Charles Fremont via AP)

Illinois health officials are issuing guidance for trick-or-treating on Halloween. Anyone participating in trick-or-treating should maintain six-feet of social distance and wear proper face coverings. Consider leaving individually wrapped candy spaced apart on a table in driveways or in front of walkways, and sidewalks. A Halloween costume mask isn’t a substitute for a cloth mask. Trick-or-treating should be done in groups with household members only and candy collected should not be eaten until after hand washing.

