Gun Shop Robbed Will County Sheriff’s Want Your Help To Identify Suspects
Handgun in a dark room lit by a single light source
Will County Sheriff’s is looking for the public’s help following the robbery of Rink’s Gun & Sports on Archer Avenue in unincorporated Lockport. Earlier this week four black men wearing masks threw cinder blocks into the front window. They stole an AR-15 pistol, four AR-15 rifles and a handgun. It took only two minutes to complete the robbery. Surveillance video is being investigated. This is not the first time this gun store has been burglarized in the last 10 years. It’s been robbed three times. Will County and ATF is assisting in the investigation.