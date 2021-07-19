      Weather Alert

Gun Violence Continues To Plague Chicago

Jul 19, 2021 @ 11:57am
Gun violence continues to plague Chicago. The Sun Times reports eight people were killed and at least 47 more were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend. The most recent deadly shooting happened last night when a man was gunned down on the South Side in the 77-hundred-block of South Normal Avenue. Early yesterday, an eight-year-old boy and a man were wounded in a shooting on the South Side. The night before, six people were shot outside a party on the West Side, including a 12-year-old girl and four teenagers.

