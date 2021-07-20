Gunfire In Joliet Neighborhood Hits Teen

Joliet police are investigating another shooting in the city.
Neves Davis (19, Evanston) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use
of a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of Firearm w/out FOID, and Possession of Ammo w/out FOID. Tomas Williams (18, Plainfield) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of Firearm w/out FOID, and Possession of Ammo w/out FOID.
On July 19, 2021, at approximately 4:44PM, Officers responded to the 2200 block of Pebble Beach Drive for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located an 18-year-old male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. A preliminary investigation determined that a verbal confrontation occurred between the victim and Williams and Davis. Shortly after the confrontation, Davis and Williams discharged firearms at the victim, striking him once in the torso. The victim ran towards the 2200 block of Stonehaven Drive where he was located by Officers. The victim was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries.
Through the assistance of a K9, Officers tracked the offenders to a residence in the 5200 block of Brindlewood Drive. Williams and Davis were located at the residence. Both provided statements
indicating involvement in the shooting and they were taken into custody without incident. Officers received consent to search the residence at which time they recovered two handguns that were used in the incident. It was determined that two uninvolved vehicles and a residence were also struck by gunfire. The Joliet Police Department wishes to acknowledge the assistance of the Bolingbrook Police Department K9 during this incident.