The Will County area has seen 6 inches of rain since Saturday. Most of the heavy rain has ended for today but there is a chance for isolated showers throughout the day. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of the region until 11 a.m.

Breezy and milder today with a high near 70 degrees.

More showers expected tomorrow and cooler with a high between 50 and 55 degrees.