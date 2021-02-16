Half a Foot Of Snow In Southern Suburbs But Higher Towards The Lake
Snowplow along Route 30 in Joliet/md
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 9:00am this morning (Tuesday 2/16) for DuPage, Kankakee, Kendall, Grundy and Will Counties in Illinois, all of northwest Indiana, the South Bend area, and Berrien County, MI. A Winter Storm Warning is also is in effect until Noon today for all of Cook and Lake Counties in Illinois. Dangerous travel due to heavy snow and low visibility expected. Blowing snow is possible even after snow ends for outlying areas. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, highest within 5 to 10 miles of the lake. Total snow accumulations will exceed a foot in some locations.
As of midnight in Joliet 5.4″ of snow
Romeoville 7.3″
Homer Glen 6.7″
Frankfort 7.2″
Midway 17.7″
O’Hare 7.5″
Oak Park 11″
Evanston 12″
Sixty flights have been canceled at O’Hare and Midway as of 4 a.m. this morning.