Halloween Happenings At the Old Joliet Prison

For those that were disappointed that Evil Intentions couldn’t deliver on a Halloween experience at Old Joliet Prison have no fear. Or maybe a little fear will be in order. Paranormal tours and investigations will occur at the Old Joliet Prison for a limited time. The Joliet Historical Museum’s executive director Greg Peerbolte says Chicago Hauntings will be running the tours that began on Monday, October 8th.

The 90 minute tour travels through the main Prison and warden’s offices, the Yard, Solitary Confinement, the old Prison Hospital and more. Wear comfortable, closed-toe shoes and warm clothing. Evening tours daily. $35 per person. Twelve years of age and over only.

The Paranormal tours run between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. weekend night and cost $55 per person.

Old Joliet Prison Paranormal Tours and Investigations are a collaboration between Chicago Hauntings and Joliet Area Historical Museum. Tour run through November 11th. All tours and investigations significantly benefit the Prison restoration and Joliet Area History Museum. For tickets go to JolietHauntings.com.