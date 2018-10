Renovations to the old Joliet Prison on the east side of Collins Street may have proved too much for Evil Intentions. The company that features Haunted House tours was supposed to open this Halloween season but that isn’t happening. The Elgin-based company was approved for Haunted House tours last February. Since then no work has been done to the dilapidated women’s prison and no tours are scheduled. The contract between the city of Joliet and Evil Intentions remains in limbo.