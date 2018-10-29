Halloween Safety in New Lenox and Joliet

The City of Joliet encourages its residents to participate in the upcoming Halloween holiday by trick-or-treating or passing out candy. The designated trick-or-treating hours for the City of Joliet are 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Homes that want to participate in trick-or-treating should leave on a porch or exterior lights. As you plan for a safe and happy Halloween, please keep in mind these safety tips:

For trick-or-treaters and parents:

Accompany all young children while trick-or-treating. Older participants should travel in groups and avoid traveling alone.

Stick to neighborhoods you are familiar with.

Closely inspect all candy before eating. Check labels closely for potential allergens.

Avoid homemade treats given out by strangers.

Remind children to walk, not run, between houses and use sidewalks when available.

Use caution when crossing the street and cross only at intersections when traffic is clear.

Wear brightly colored costumes or add reflective tape to costumes for visibility. Carry a flashlight.

Residents:

Motorists should be careful and alert during and around these hours.

Use battery powered candles to light your jack-o’-lantern and other decorations.

Leave walk-ways and paths to homes clear and well-lit to avoid trip hazards.

Leave on a porch or exterior lights if you plan to participate in trick-or-treating.

Anyone experiencing suspicious behavior, vandalism or similar activity should report it immediately to the non-emergency Joliet Police phone number at 815-726-2491. Always call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Although Halloween is a fun and spooky time of year for kids, make trick-or-treating safe for the little monsters with a few easy safety tips in New Lenox.

When choosing a costume, stay away from billowing or long trailing fabric. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so they can see out.

Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costume.

It is safest to use a flashlight or battery-operated candle in a jack-o-lantern. If you use a real candle, use extreme caution. Make sure children are watched at all times when candles are lit. When lighting candles inside jack-o-lanterns, use long, fireplace-style matches or a utility lighter.

decorations well away from all open flames and heat sources, including light bulbs, and heaters. Remember to keep exits clear of decorations, so nothing blocks escape routes.

Tell children to stay away from open flames. Be sure they know how to stop, drop and roll if their clothing catches fire. (Have them practice, stopping immediately, dropping to the ground, covering their face with hands, and rolling over and over to put the flames out.)

Use flashlights as alternatives to candles or torch lights when decorating walkways and yards. They are much safer for trick-or-treaters, whose costumes may brush against the lighting.

If your children are going to Halloween parties at others’ homes, have them look for ways out of the home and plan how they would get out in an emergency.

