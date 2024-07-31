1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Is Killed In Iran By Alleged Israeli Strike

July 31, 2024 6:46AM CDT
FILE - Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks to journalists after his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas’s top political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an airstrike in Tehran, Hamas and Iran say, blaming Israel.

The shocking assassination risks escalating the conflict even as the U.S. and other nations were scrambling to prevent an all-out regional war.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed revenge against Israel over killing “a dear guest,” hours after Haniyeh attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president.

Israel has not commented on the strike.

But it has vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people.

