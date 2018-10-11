Happy Halloween Fourth? Mokena Ready To Light Up The Skies

Halloween may be around the around but Mokena hopes you’re feeling a little patriotic this weekend. The postponed fireworks show from July 4th was re-scheduled for this coming Saturday, October 13, at approximately 8:00 p.m.

The fireworks will be held at Main Park in conjunction with the Mokena Community Park District’s annual Halloween Hollow event.

Weather permitting, you can expect a show similar in size and duration to the one originally planned, but with a theme unique to October and the Halloween season.

The Village hopes residents can enjoy the carnival and other activities at Halloween Hollow; however, those interested strictly in watching the fireworks can do so from the ball diamonds located more in proximity to the south and east boundaries of the park.

There will be no admission charged to view the fireworks show.

Happy Fourth of Halloween?