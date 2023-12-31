Happy New Year From WJOL

The changing of the calendar early Monday offers a chance at reflection and self-improvement as 2023 gives way to 2024. Last year, the Forbes Health survey on New Year’s resolutions found Americans focused on improving their mental health. This year, those of us inclined to make resolutions have returned to more traditional goals for physical fitness.

The City of Chicago is set to ring in the New Year this weekend. The New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular on the Chicago River kicks off Sunday night. The fireworks show can be best viewed along the river from Upper Wacker Drive from McClurg Court to Franklin Street. Navy Pier will also hold a ten-minute fireworks show at midnight in conjunction with the fireworks on the Chicago River.