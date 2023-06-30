Harrah’s Joliet Evacuated After High-Grade Fireworks Discovered on Property

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans tells WJOL that Harrah’s casino and hotel in Joliet has been evacuated. A half stick of high-grade fireworks was found in one of the rooms in the hotel. There is no wick or igniting device attached to the large firework but police still want to make sure that it’s there by accident. A sweep of the entire property, including the parking decks, is taking place and the police are trying to find the man, who the room is registered to to confirm that this was an accident.