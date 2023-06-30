1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Harrah’s Joliet Evacuated After High-Grade Fireworks Discovered on Property

June 30, 2023 3:00PM CDT
Share
Harrah’s Joliet Evacuated After High-Grade Fireworks Discovered on Property
Photo: WJOL News
Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans tells WJOL that Harrah’s  casino and hotel in Joliet has been evacuated.  A  half stick of high-grade fireworks was found in one of the rooms in the hotel. There is no wick or igniting device attached to the large firework but police still want to make sure that it’s there by accident.  A sweep of the entire property, including the parking decks,  is taking place and the police are trying to find the man, who the room is registered to to confirm that this was an accident.

Popular Posts

1

Bolingbrook Woman Drives Regardless Of Having Suspended License, Charged With DUI
2

Dangerous Situation Along Route 53 in Joliet As Concrete Trucks Make A U-Turn Near Construction Site
3

A GoFundMe Page Set Up For The Family Of Chicago Woman Killed On I-55 In Bolingbrook
4

This Will County Village Beat Out All Others In Illinois To Make Magazine List of Best Place For Families
5

Shooting Death At Scene 75

Recent Posts