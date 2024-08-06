Harris Decides On Running Mate: Minnesota’s Walz

Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly poised to pick Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate. Walz was a late front runner in the running mate selection process – and has been a effective campaign surrogate for Harris as she faces republican attacks.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the former high school teacher, high school football coach, National Guard member, and he’s a six term member of Congress. He has a backstory that the Harris team believes is going to appeal to those rural battleground swing state voters. His actual policies have been very progressive. As the popular Minnesota Governor, he’s enacted and championed frees school lunches, codifying abortion.

The 60-year-old Democrat served in the House for 12 years before he was elected governor of The North Star State in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. Waltz is thought to be a help to Harris in the key Midwestern battleground states.

ABC News