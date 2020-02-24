      Weather Alert

Harvey Weinstein Convicted

Feb 24, 2020 @ 10:58am

NEW YORK (AP) – Harvey Weinstein has been convicted at his New York City sexual assault trial. The landmark reckoning for the former movie producer comes after years of whispers exploded into a torrent of sexual misconduct allegations that ended his reign in Hollywood and gave rise to the #MeToo movement. The jury’s verdict followed three weeks of testimony that included harrowing accounts of rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and casting-couch excuses from Weinstein.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law