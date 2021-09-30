      Weather Alert

Hastert Officially Reaches Settlement In Hush Money Lawsuit

Sep 30, 2021 @ 12:06pm
The settlement in the lawsuit over hush money payments made by former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert to a man who accused him of child sexual abuse is official. A Kendall County judge announced yesterday a settlement agreement has been reached between the parties and dismissed the case. Details of the payout won’t be disclosed to the public. The man filed the lawsuit against Hastert in 2016 for breach of contract, seeking the unpaid balance of three-point-five-million-dollars in hush money. The man claims Hastert agreed to pay him so he would keep quiet about allegations that Hastert abused him while he was his wrestling coach at Yorkville High School in the 1970s.

