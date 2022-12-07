1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Hawaii Remembrance Draws Handful Of Pearl Harbor Survivors

December 7, 2022 12:34PM CST
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) – A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing.

That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came to Hawaii from across the country to pay their respects at the annual remembrance ceremony.

Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t have statistics for how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still living.

But its data show the number of World War II veterans is rapidly declining.

