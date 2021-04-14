He Shoots, He Scores! Local Athlete Makes It To The NHL
Tanner Laczynski
History being made by a local athlete. Someone from the Joliet area is the first to make it to the National Hockey League. Tanner Laczynski is officially on the Philadelphia Flyers rooster. He’s a graduate of Minooka High School and resident of Shorewood. Tanner’s father Ken spoke with WJOL and says he is so proud of his son. Ken says Tanner loved hockey since day one. Once he made USA national teams, the commitment to hockey became more evident.
Laczyniski is 23-years-old and plays center for the Flyers in the NHL. Go to our podcast section to hear the entire interview.