      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

He Shoots, He Scores! Local Athlete Makes It To The NHL

Apr 14, 2021 @ 10:53am
Tanner Laczynski

History being made by a local athlete. Someone from the Joliet area is the first to make it to the National Hockey League. Tanner Laczynski is officially on the Philadelphia Flyers rooster. He’s a graduate of Minooka High School and resident of Shorewood. Tanner’s father Ken spoke with WJOL and says he is so proud of his son. Ken says Tanner loved hockey since day one. Once he made USA national teams, the commitment to hockey became more evident.

Laczyniski is 23-years-old and plays center for the Flyers in the NHL. Go to our podcast section to hear the entire interview.

Popular Posts
Family of a Joliet West Grad and Quincy University Student Say Daughter's Attack Was Racially Fueled
Update: Teen With Autism Found Unresponsive In Romeoville Preserve Cause of Death Reported
Long Lines in Crest Hill But NOT For A Vaccine
Body Discovered in Theodore Marsh
Vaccine Appointments Available for Joliet West Fieldhouse on Friday