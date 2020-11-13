      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Head-On Crash Kills Chicago Man Injuries Elwood Woman

Nov 13, 2020 @ 9:49am

An Elwood woman is lucky to be alive following a head on collision near Manteno that killed the wrong way driver. Illinois State police reporting that a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 45/52 near East County Highway 9 and struck a Saturn Vue.

Upon impact the Altima was fully engulfed in flames with the driver entrapped inside the vehicle. A 32-year-old male from Chicago Heights was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Saturn came to rest in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The female driver, a 64-year old woman from Elwood was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Plainfield Welcomes Costco; Grand Opening This Week
Tentative Opening For Chick-fil-A In Joliet
It's Back To Remote Learning For Lincoln-Way District 210
Joliet Park Board Member Tells WJOL She "Never Had Intimate Relationship with Joliet City Councilman"