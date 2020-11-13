Head-On Crash Kills Chicago Man Injuries Elwood Woman
An Elwood woman is lucky to be alive following a head on collision near Manteno that killed the wrong way driver. Illinois State police reporting that a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 45/52 near East County Highway 9 and struck a Saturn Vue.
Upon impact the Altima was fully engulfed in flames with the driver entrapped inside the vehicle. A 32-year-old male from Chicago Heights was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Saturn came to rest in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The female driver, a 64-year old woman from Elwood was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.