Head to Four Rivers in Channahon for Some Nature Program Fun
Grab your pup and get ready for some fun during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Hiking with Your Hound” program on March 20 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Cindy Cain)
The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon will host a variety of nature programs in March including:
- “Spring Drum Circle,” 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Welcome spring with a fun, participatory drum circle. James Evans, a representative from Three Rivers Drum Circle, will guide you on your journey as you learn about the instruments, basic techniques for playing them and how to create authentic rhythms. No experience is necessary. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by Wednesday, March 18.
- “Hiking with Your Hound,” 6-7 p.m. Friday, March 20. Enjoy and evening walk with an interpretive naturalist and your pup! Meet at Kerry Sheridan Grove Shelter. The hike will be 1-2 miles over uneven, natural terrain. All dogs must be on a leash no longer than 10 feet. Free; all ages. Register by Thursday, March 19.
- “Animals in Spring: Hike and Craft,” 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 21. See what is sprouting in the preserve this spring on a 1-mile hike, and then come indoors to continue the fun by creating a masterpiece from natural materials. Free; all ages. Register by Friday, March 20.
- “Woodcock Walk at Four Rivers for Adults,” 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Attend a quick overview on the American woodcock, and then hike to look and listen for this elusive bird and watch as the male performs his acrobatic mating dance in the sky. Meet in the Four Rivers visitor center. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by Sunday, March 22.
Register for these programs by visiting the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.