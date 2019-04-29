Hearing To Determine Care For Brother Of AJ Freund

Prosecutors say they are trying to terminate parental rights to the younger brother of AJ Freund, who is the five-year-old Crystal Lake boy whose parents are charged with murder. McHenry County Judge Christopher Harmon told the court today that the state would have to prove that JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Senior are unfit to be parents. In a separate hearing for the parent’s criminal cases, Cunningham was appointed a public defender and a new court date has been set for May 10th. Meanwhile, a public visitation for AJ will be held Friday at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Crystal Lake.
