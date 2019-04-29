Hearing To Determine Care For Brother Of AJ Freund

This undated photo provided by the Crystal Lake, Illinois Police Department shows Andrew "AJ" Freund. Crystal Lake police say the missing boy's Freund's parents last saw him about 9 p.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Police say Andrew's parents reported him missing when they woke up Thursday and couldn't find him in their home. Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say an FBI team that specializes in missing children is helping them search for the 5-year-old boy. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)

Prosecutors say they are trying to terminate parental rights to the younger brother of AJ Freund, who is the five-year-old Crystal Lake boy whose parents are charged with murder. McHenry County Judge Christopher Harmon told the court today that the state would have to prove that JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Senior are unfit to be parents. In a separate hearing for the parent’s criminal cases, Cunningham was appointed a public defender and a new court date has been set for May 10th. Meanwhile, a public visitation for AJ will be held Friday at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Crystal Lake.