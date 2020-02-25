Hearing To Determine If Blagojevich Can Keep Law License
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich points to supporters after a news conference outside his home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for political corruption. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A hearing will be held this morning in Chicago to determine if former Governor Rod Blagojevich will be able to keep his law license. The ex-state leader may lose his privilege to practice law in Illinois. There is no word on whether Blagojevich will appear at the hearing or not. He was released from prison last week after President Trump commuted his sentence. Blagojevich’s license has been suspended since 2011. The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission will hold the hearing seeking to disbar the former governor.