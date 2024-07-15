Heat, Then Storms Impact Joliet Area This Evening

Forecasters are keeping their eyes to the skies as another round of severe storms are predicted to impact the Joliet area once again. The National Weather Service has placed the entire WJOL listening area in the Moderate (Level 4/5) risk, with all modes of wind, hail and tornadoes possible. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, as forecasters are expecting the storms to start entering our area sometime after 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the Will County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is advising residents that a Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. The advisory will remain in effect until 7 PM on Monday, July 15.

“Following a weekend of severe weather and rain, a humid afternoon is forecasted with temperatures in excess of 100 degrees,” said Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson. “We’re urging residents to take proper precautions and avoid prolonged periods of time outdoors.”

The hot and humid conditions are expected to coincide with severe thunderstorms that are expected in the evening and overnight. While the storms will bring cloud cover, the peak heat index could still potentially reach as high as 110 degrees Fahrenheit. In these conditions, heat stroke, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides the following list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illnesses:

Heat Cramp Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps/spasms usually in legs and abdomen; heavy sweating. Heat Exhaustion Symptoms: Heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting. Heat Stroke Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.

Residents should also be aware of the following tips during periods of high temperatures:

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting, and lightweight clothing. Avoid strenuous activity outdoors. Fans will move air around, but do not lower your temperature. Use air conditioning inside your home or visit an air-conditioned location. Check in with relatives and neighbors on if they have access to air conditioning. Never leave children or pets in a vehicle unattended.

Residents should also be aware of the cooling centers available in almost every community in the county, including in village halls, fire stations, libraries, and other public meeting sites.

For a full listing of cooling centers, visit the Will County Emergency Management Agency website at www.willcountyema.org/warmingcooling.

More tips on extreme heat safety can be found from IEMA at:

https://ready.illinois.gov/hazards/extremetempshot.html.