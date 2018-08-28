Heather Hargrave Named VVSD Director of Special Education

The Valley View School District 365U Board of Education has approved the selection of Ms. Heather Hargrave to the position of Director of Special Education. She had previously been VVSD’s Assistant Director of Student Services and will succeed Ms. Mary Wurster, who two weeks ago was named VVSD’s Executive Director of Student Services.

Ms. Hargrave began serving in VVSD in 2017 when she was named to the Student Services leadership team. She began her professional career in 1997 as a bilingual special education teacher in Palatine District 15. Ms. Hargrave served in District 15 until 2003 when she was named Principal of the Joseph Academy Private Therapeutic Day School in Des Plaines, a position she held until 2009. For the next four years, Ms. Hargrave worked in a variety of positions in the District of Columbia Public Schools. In 2013, she was named Head of School for The Auburn School in Herndon VA, a position she held until 2017 when Ms. Hargrave joined the staff in VVSD.

Ms. Hargrave earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education from Indiana University. She continued her education in the Integral Leadership program in the Mendoza College of Business Program at the University of Notre Dame, and also earned a Master of Education in Administration and Supervision from National Louis University.