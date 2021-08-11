Helicopter Crashes In Suburban Prospect Heights Injuring Pilot

No one is seriously hurt after a helicopter crash-landed in suburban Prospect Heights. It happened this morning on Milwaukee Avenue near Apple Drive, not far from Wheeling’s Chicago Executive Airport. Police say they got a call about a chopper that crashed. When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered that the pilot and a passenger were not seriously injured. The pilot has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The pilot reportedly told Channel 9 News in Chicago that his engine failed after takeoff, and he initiated emergency procedures to do a running landing. Milwaukee Avenue was shut down for the crash investigation.