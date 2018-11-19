Help the New Lenox Fire Protection District Keep the Wreath Red this Holiday Season

Once again each of the New Lenox Fire Protection District’s (NLFPD) four fire stations will have a large wreath on the front of them with all red lights. These wreaths are not just decorations for the holidays; they are there with a purpose. “The red wreaths serve as a reminder for all New Lenox residents to be safe when decorating this holiday season,” stated Dan Turner, NLFPD Deputy Fire Chief. The wreaths are part of the “Keep the Wreath Red” fire safety campaign, a statewide program that reminds everyone to practice fire safety during the holiday season. “The wreaths feature decorative red lights, and for each fire caused by holiday decorations, the NLFPD will replace one red bulb with a white bulb,” said Turner. The wreaths will be on each of New Lenox’s fire stations from Friday, November 23 rd through January 1st.

Help the NLFPD “Keep the Wreath Red” by following a few easy safety tips:

* Unplug holiday lights before leaving home or sleeping

* Do not overload extension cords

* Be careful with candles and open flames

* Use flame-retardant decorations

* Ensure lights are in good condition and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) listed

* Keep natural trees watered; do not rely on chemical sprays to make your tree flame resistant

Remember to check all smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in your home. For more information contact the NLFPD at 815-463-4500, www.nlfire.com, or visit us on Facebook. For additional winter safety information go to www.NFPA.org. The primary mission of the New Lenox Fire and Ambulance Protection District is to provide a range of programs designed to protect the lives and property within New Lenox Village and Township from the effects for fires and sudden medical emergencies or exposure to dangerous conditions created by man or nature with professional, compassionate, and quality service.