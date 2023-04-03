1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Here We Go Again; Severe Storms Forecast Again This Week

April 3, 2023 7:43AM CDT
AccuWeather map

Many of the same areas that are still recovering from this weekend’s storms are expected to see severe weather again as early as Tuesday. At least 30 people in seven states have been reported dead as a result of weekend tornadoes. The National Weather Service says the midwest from Iowa, Missouri and Illinois through Arkansas and Texas are at the greatest risk for a “few strong tornadoes.” Parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana were under tornado watches on Sunday. Weather experts say the tornado activity the U.S. has already seen in 2023 is unusual. Tornado season typically starts in April, with the most activity happening in May and June.

 

