Here’s Your Good News Corner
What do you do when hockey is cancelled but you manufacture hockey gear? ESPN reports, that instead of making helmets and skates, Bauer is producing medical shields that will be ready for front-line use as early as next week. As of Wednesday, Bauer’s Quebec facility had received more than 100,000 orders.
*
Meijer grocery stores are taking extra precautions for the safety of customers and staff alike during the coronavirus crisis. They’re asking customers to limit the use of reusable bags—while they’re not banning them they’re asking customers if they use the reuseable bags to clean them often and use them at the self check out lines.
*
There will be an extra layer of protection between you and your grocery cashier. Chains like Kroger, Walmart, Publix and more are adding plexiglass barriers at check-out stands in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. The installation of the “sneeze guards” will also be set up at pharmacies and in-store facilities like Starbucks. You should see them popping up starting this week. Kroger employees will be allowed to wear masks and gloves to work as well.
*
We’ve all seen the photos of people ignoring social-distancing guidelines at crowded beaches or public parks. But is it possible to go outdoors for some exercise without “quarantine-shaming”? Experts say the important thing is to keep your distance. Walking by yourself or with the dog is fine, as long as you’re staying away from others. Exercising in a group – or even walking or running past other people – should be avoided. Some recommend walking in a quiet, empty neighborhood instead of a public park that might have more people around. Six feet of space is still the recommended amount of social distancing.